Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SIC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

