Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.94 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,644,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

