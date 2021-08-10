SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. SEMrush updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 558,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,504. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

