Semux (SEM) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Semux has a market capitalization of $87,000.79 and approximately $60.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00037248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007295 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002742 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

