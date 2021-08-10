Sentinel One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,888.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Sentinel has a market cap of $66.94 million and approximately $178,888.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,521,947,212 coins and its circulating supply is 3,822,661,226 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

