Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $85.22 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.22 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

