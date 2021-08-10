Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

