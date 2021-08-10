Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.47.
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
