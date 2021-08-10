Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

