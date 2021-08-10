Shadows Price Up 10% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $1.04 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

