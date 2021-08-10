Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Shanta Gold stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.10 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.79.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

