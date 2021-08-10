Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Shanta Gold stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 13.10 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.79.
About Shanta Gold
