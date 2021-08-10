Shard (SHARD) Price Up 46.4% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Shard has a market cap of $5.38 million and $12,344.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.