Shattuck Labs (STTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STTK opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $859.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,696 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

