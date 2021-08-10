Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Down 31.1%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) shares traded down 31.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 2,184,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 658% from the average session volume of 288,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

