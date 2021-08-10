SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $392.23 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.68 or 0.06906730 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

