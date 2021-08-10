Shield Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350,543.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $350,543.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00013236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

