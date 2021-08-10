SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SHIELD has a market cap of $139,582.19 and $140.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.06943831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.92 or 0.01302960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00363992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00129336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.34 or 0.00582856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00336157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00289909 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

