Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.87

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $84.13. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,199 shares traded.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016 in the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

