Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.87

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.87, but opened at $84.13. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.99, with a volume of 21,199 shares traded.
FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016 in the last ninety days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.