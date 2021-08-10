Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 1,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

