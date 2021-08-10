Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.92

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.92 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72.27 ($0.94). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 72.27 ($0.94), with a volume of 67,215 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £36.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith bought 900,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

