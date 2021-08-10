Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £159.70 ($208.65).

FLTR stock traded up GBX 1,056.47 ($13.80) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £139.96 ($182.86). 408,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,233. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £130.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

