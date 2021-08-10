Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:TSCO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 234.50 ($3.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,326. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Thierry Garnier acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 79,087 shares of company stock worth $18,053,662 in the last 90 days.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

