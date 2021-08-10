Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,225,733.69 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. 134,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,621. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

