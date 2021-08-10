SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $650,837.14 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,469.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.68 or 0.06905103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.94 or 0.01306262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00364499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00588303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00341070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00291708 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,342,713 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

