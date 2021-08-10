Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,428 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $19.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $733.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

