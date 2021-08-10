Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Analysis

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sify Technologies and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 295.34%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 2.18 $20.84 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.82 $74.41 million $0.23 16.17

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 6.85% 27.99% 9.67% DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats DouYu International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage services. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers online assessment, web development, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific application; and operates online portfolio, including sify.com and samachar.com, gateway to the Internet by offering communication and search tools. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

