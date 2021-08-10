Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

