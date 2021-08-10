SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.23

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $202.34 million and $5.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

