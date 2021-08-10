SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.46% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $260,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,516 shares of company stock worth $9,972,922. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $191.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

