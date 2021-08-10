SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Cap of $20.74 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SIX has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and $4.79 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,675.20 or 0.99894954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00826940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

