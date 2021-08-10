SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM):
8/3/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
7/31/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/24/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
7/23/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/17/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
7/14/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/3/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/2/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
6/16/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/15/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 26,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
