SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/3/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SK Telecom Co. is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. "

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 26,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

