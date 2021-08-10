Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $463,836.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars.

