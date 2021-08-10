Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.90 Million

Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $455.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.80 million and the highest is $497.00 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.19.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

