Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report sales of $566.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.90 million to $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

