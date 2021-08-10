SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $508,248.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.86 or 0.06904368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.01295500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00360191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00128821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00586576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00339572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00290802 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

