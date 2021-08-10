SmartKey (SKEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.61 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $888,092.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.00852283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

