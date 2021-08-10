SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $197.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

