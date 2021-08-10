SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Stephens

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDC. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

