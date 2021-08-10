SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

