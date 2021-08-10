SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 40.30% from the company’s current price.

SDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

