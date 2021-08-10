SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

