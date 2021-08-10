SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

