Smoothy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $826,925.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $826,925.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00160397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00148963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,404.84 or 0.99739109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00828180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

