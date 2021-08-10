SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLMD opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.