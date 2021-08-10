Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,008.00

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,008 ($26.23) and last traded at GBX 1,986 ($25.95), with a volume of 152967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,970 ($25.74).

Several research analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.53.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

