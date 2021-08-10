Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

SOHU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sohu.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 90,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

