Solana Tops One Day Trading Volume of $442.66 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Solana coin can now be bought for $41.79 or 0.00091435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $442.66 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

