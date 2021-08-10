Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.76

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

