SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 46,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 41,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.