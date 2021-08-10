SONO (SONO) Hits Market Cap of $12,300.52

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. SONO has a market cap of $12,300.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,489.10 or 1.00315333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.01042543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00348960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00384510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004490 BTC.

About SONO

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

