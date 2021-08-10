Sora Validator Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $204,009.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $278,306.20 and approximately $204,009.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,572.64 or 1.00062385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00068648 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,390 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

